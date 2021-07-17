WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Across Parts Of Massachusetts & Connecticut
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees

BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing gets Yankee fans more riled up than playing the Red Sox, but it appears one fan crossed the line on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

During the bottom of the sixth of the Red Sox contest against the Yankees, play had to be stopped after a fan reportedly threw a baseball at Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo while he was in the field.

Verdugo expressed his anger at the fans in the section where the ball was thrown from. He was later taken to the Red Sox dugout by several members of the team.

The rest of the Red Sox came off the field for several minutes before play was resumed.

This is a developing story. 

CBSBoston.com Staff