BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing gets Yankee fans more riled up than playing the Red Sox, but it appears one fan crossed the line on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
During the bottom of the sixth of the Red Sox contest against the Yankees, play had to be stopped after a fan reportedly threw a baseball at Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo while he was in the field.
Incident at Yankee Stadium now where someone threw a ball at Red Sox LF Alex Verdugo. Play has been halted.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 18, 2021
Verdugo expressed his anger at the fans in the section where the ball was thrown from. He was later taken to the Red Sox dugout by several members of the team.
Alex Verdugo likes to do the playful banter with Yankees fans. This is not playful though. pic.twitter.com/XClbh8ZFy5
— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) July 18, 2021
The rest of the Red Sox came off the field for several minutes before play was resumed.
This is a developing story.