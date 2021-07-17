TYNGSBORO (CBS) — Two women were found dead inside their home in Tyngsboro on Saturday. Police say there were dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the Mascuppic Trail house when firefighters responded around 10:45 p.m.
First responders discovered the 91-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released at this time.
The house was ventilated by firefighters. National Grid also responded to the scene.
Officials are working to determine what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.
Foul play is not suspected.