BOSTON (CBS) – We’re celebrating hydrangeas, taking in some Shakespeare, and trying our hand at pickleball. Those are the items on this week’s To Do List.

PICKLEBALL POP-UP

If you’ve been wanting to try the sport of pickleball, now is your chance at the new PKL pop-up in Assembly Row. There you can find four pickleball courts, three shuffleboard courts, cabanas and cornhole. PKL is open daily to people of all ages. The price of renting a court is $50 an hour. Lessons are also available.

https://www.playpkl.com

When: Sunday – Wed 10am – 11pm, Thurs – Sat 10am – 12pm

Where: Between Revolution Dr & Foley St in Somerville

Cost: Courts are $50 per hour

OUTDOOR SHAKESPEARE

For the 25th year, free Shakespeare on the Common is back. The Tempest will be presented by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company from July 21st to August 8th. The production begins at 8pm on most nights, at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common. Advanced registration is recommended.

https://commshakes.org/production/the-tempest-2/

When: July 21 – August 8

Where: Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common

Cost: Free

HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL

And the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is going on through Sunday, celebrating the iconic plant with workshops, classes and painting demonstrations. The highlight of the festival is the private garden tours, each one costing just five bucks, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofits.

https://www.capecodchamber.org/events/featured-events/cape-cod-hydrangea-fest/

When: Now – July 18, 10am-4pm

Where: Check tour addresses

Cost: Private garden tours $5 per person (cash)