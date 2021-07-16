Celtics Hire Two More Former Players For Ime Udoka's Coaching StaffThe Celtics certainly have a type for Ime Udoka's coaching staff.

Team USA's Friday Night Exhibition Game Vs. Australia Canceled 'Out Of An Abundance Of Caution'The Red Sox and the Yankees aren't the only teams dealing with a COVID issue. Team USA will no longer play Friday night, USA Basketball announced late Thursday evening.

Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 In Yankees OrganizationThe Red Sox-Yankees game was postponed due to the Yankees' COVID-19 issues.

Report: Tom Brady Played 2020 Season, Won Super Bowl LV With A Torn MCLIf you thought that Tom Brady winning another Super Bowl at the age of 43 was impressive, wait until you learn the latest development into the lore of the GOAT.

Chris Sale Throws Three Scoreless Innings In First Rehab OutingChris Sale tossed his first rehab outing Thursday since having Tommy John surgery, and the Red Sox lefty was pretty good in his brief time on the mound.