By CBSBoston.com Staff
NORWOOD (CBS) — Three people were seriously injured after falling about 25 feet off a ladder at a Norwood apartment complex Friday. The fire department said it happened in the 400 block of Buckminster Drive in the Windsor Garden apartment complex around 11 a.m.

Neighbors tell WBZ-TV workers were cleaning gutters when they fell from the ladders. Two patients were critically injured, with one of them requiring a medflight to a Boston hospital. Another suffered serious injuries.

 

The building inspector is at the scene waiting for OSHA to arrive.

 

