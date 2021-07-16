NORWOOD (CBS) — Three people were seriously injured after falling about 25 feet off a ladder at a Norwood apartment complex Friday. The fire department said it happened in the 400 block of Buckminster Drive in the Windsor Garden apartment complex around 11 a.m.
Neighbors tell WBZ-TV workers were cleaning gutters when they fell from the ladders. Two patients were critically injured, with one of them requiring a medflight to a Boston hospital. Another suffered serious injuries.
On the scene of a construction accident in Norwood where officials say 3 ppl were seriously injured. Neighbors say they were cleaning gutters and fell from ladders.OSHA is on the scene. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/AGiAsj50Xu
— Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) July 16, 2021
The building inspector is at the scene waiting for OSHA to arrive.