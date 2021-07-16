TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police say a young man was killed in a crash on Route 495 in Tewksbury early Friday morning. It happened just south of Route 38 around 2;15 a.m.
According to State Police, the man lost control of his car, causing it to roll over from the southbound side to the northbound side where it came to rest. He was ejected from the car.
First responders rushed the man to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear what caused him to lose control. No one else was in the car.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
Parts of the highway were closed for hours as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.