LAWRENCE (CBS) – Elizabeth Suarez is on her way to being fully vaccinated.

“I think it’s pretty great, cause this morning I was having doubts,” she said.

Suarez got her first shot Friday because a vaccination clinic was right outside her office in Lawrence.

“Really relieved because I’ve seen that there has been a lot of deaths, and I don’t want to be a part of those,” Suarez said.

Her boss, Alfredo, also got his vaccine today because of the convenience factor.

The City of Lawrence and Lawrence General are partnering up Friday for the “Road to VaxMillions.” Three mobile sites are set up along Essex Street in the city’s busy downtown district.

“Together we can make it safer to come back together and have more and more opportunities to celebrate life after such a hard period of time,” said Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.

The first 200 people to get their shots got gift cards to Market Basket while others are getting entered to win concert tickets. The city plans to keeps having vaccine events like this until they’re no longer needed.

“Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated; our goal is for everyone to have easy access to vaccinations,” said Human Services Director Martha Velez.

The vaccination clinics will run until 10 p.m. Friday. No appointments are needed.