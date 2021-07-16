BOSTON (CBS) — John Mayer is bringing his “Sob Rock” tour to Boston. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will play the TD Garden on March 4, 2022.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @JohnMayer brings the Sob Rock Tour 2022 to #TDGarden on 3/4! Sign up now for presale access: https://t.co/g7HX3P7N8g

Tickets on sale to the general public 7/23 at 11AM.
Tickets on sale to the general public 7/23 at 11AM.
Mayer is just one of several big names coming to the Garden early next year. Other planned 2022 concerts there include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Roger Waters.