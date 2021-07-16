CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — John Mayer is bringing his “Sob Rock” tour to Boston. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will play the TD Garden on March 4, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the public July 23 at 11 a.m.

Mayer is just one of several big names coming to the Garden early next year. Other planned 2022 concerts there include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Roger Waters.

