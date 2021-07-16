BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran was in Boston’s starting lineup Thursday night, but the team’s game in New York was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Yankees roster. He’ll now have to wait a little longer to make his Major League debut.

With the Yankees starting lefty Jordan Montgomery, Durran is not in Boston’s starting lineup for Friday night’s game. He could enter as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner later in the contest, but for now, his first start in the big leagues will have to wait.

Duran was promoted from Triple-A coming out of the All-Star break, after the 24-year-old clubbed 15 homers in his 46 games for the Worcester Red Sox. He’s one of Boston’s top prospects, and gives Alex Cora another left-handed bat to work with.

Durran was set to bat seventh and start in centerfield on Thursday, but Enrique Hernandez will remain in center for Boston on Friday night. Here is Boston’s full lineup for Friday night’s tilt in the Bronx:

1. Enrique Hernández, CF

2. Alex Verdugo, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Christian Vázquez, C

8. Christian Arroyo, 2B

9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

— Eduardo Rodriguez, P

The Yankees have not yet named a starter for Saturday night’s game, but if there’s a righty on the bump for New York, there’s a good chance Duran will get his first start when the two teams play on national TV.