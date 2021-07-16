PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – The Coast Guard rescued three sailors off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday.
Crews were alerted to the incident when an automated emergency system gave the vessel’s location to the Coast Guard at about 4:20 p.m.
When a Coast Guard helicopter arrived, three people were clinging to the overturned 42-foot sailboat about 20 miles offshore.
All three were hoisted up and brought to Pease Air National Guard Base. No injuries were reported.
@USCG crews successfully rescued 3 Mariners off Portsmouth, #NH after their EPIRB transmitted a distress signal.
The Mariners clung to the 42-foot sailing vessel’s hull until hoisted and brought safely to Pease Air National Guard Base where EMS was waiting. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/n1Ns2jeGDd
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 17, 2021