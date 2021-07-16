TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police say a Haverhill man was killed in a crash on Route 495 in Tewksbury early Friday morning. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Chris Otero.
The crash happened just south of Route 38 around 2:15 a.m.
According to State Police, Otero lost control of his 2008 Honda Accord and went off the left side of the road. The car hit the median guardrail, rolled over, and came to a rest in the median. The victim had been ejected from the car.
First responders rushed him to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
State Police said it's unclear what caused Otero to lose control. No one else was in the car.
Parts of the highway were closed for hours as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.