BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl is now expected to make a full recovery after nearly drowning at an in-ground pool at a Bridgewater home last weekend. She was saved by members of the Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments last Saturday.

Bridgewater Fire and Police chiefs were notified on Friday that the girl has now regained consciousness and has been released from the hospital.

According to officials, the girl was trying to get a toy from the edge of an in-ground pool on College Road when she fell without a flotation device.

One of the several adults who were around the pool at the time saw her unresponsive in the water and jumped in to get her.

Bridgewater Police were called around 5:30 p.m., and, before they arrived, off-duty Brockton firefighter Elisha Eleyi and Massachusetts State Police Trooper Taylor Irish were performing CPR on her.

Once police arrived, three officers took over and continued performing CPR until paramedics from the fire department were at scene.

The girl was later taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then transferred by helicopter to Mass General in Boston.

Police have determined the incident was an accident and no charges have been filed.