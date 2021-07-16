MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Two people have been arrested after an officer heard a gunshot while investigating a drive-by shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.
Police say that around 1:45 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that referenced Jewel Nightclub in town. Shortly after that, four gunshot victims were taken to Eliot Hospital.
As police investigated the incident around the nightclub, Officer Alexandros Hondros heard a gunshot and saw a Blue Audi speed away. The officer pursued the car and pulled it over.
In the middle of the stop, the car drove away. Police continued to follow the car onto a dead-end street where it crashed and then backed up into a parked truck and hit Officer Hondros' cruiser.
Twenty-one-year-old Dy’vee Spencer and 21-year-old Jose Jusino, who are both from Springfield, Massachusetts, were taken into custody. Spencer faces multiple charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Jusino is being charged with resisting arrest.
While this was occurring, other officers learned the initial drive-by shooting happened on Interstate 293 southbound near Exit 2 after the victims left the Jewel Nightclub. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
Police are now looking for a “white box style vehicle, possibly a Dodge” in connection to the drive-by shooting.