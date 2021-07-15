BOSTON (CBS) — If you thought that Tom Brady winning another Super Bowl at the age of 43 was impressive, wait until you learn the latest development into the lore of the GOAT. Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory with a partially torn MCL in his left knee, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

It’s an injury that Brady suffered during his final season with the Patriots in 2019, and one that he played through during the 2020 campaign. It got worse throughout the season, and Brady eventually had surgery to repair the MCL in late February — after he had won his seventh Super Bowl.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up Rick Stroud’s report that it was a fully torn MCL that Brady played through, citing his own sources.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

We knew that Brady played hurt through the season, but the only details that the quarterback would give on the injury was confirming that it was “pretty serious.” Whether it was a partially or fully torn MCL, either would classify as “pretty serious.”

But it wasn’t serious enough to keep Brady from doing what he does best: Win football games and toss touchdown passes. Brady led the Bucs to an 11-5 record in the regular season and threw 40 touchdowns, before adding another 10 touchdown passes in his four postseason games en route to Tampa’s Super Bowl LV win. Brady was named MVP of that game, his record fifth time as a Super Bowl MVP.