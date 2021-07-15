(CBS) — Tipping apparently improves with age. A new study from Creditscards.com ranks tipping trends by generation, and younger people have the worst habits.
While 88% of baby boomers tip their restaurant servers, only 58% of millennials said the same. Two in three older Americans left something extra for their ride share drivers compared to just a third of riders under the age of 40.
Overall, three in four respondents said they always tip; 5% said they never do.
There is one positive noted in the study about younger tippers – when millennials do tip they give slightly more than boomers.
The survey also found that good tippers are likely to have higher incomes, and that the pandemic has not led to more generous tips.
The online study surveyed more than 2,500 adults. Click here to read more.