BOSTON (CBS) — Jarren Duran isn’t the only big call-up for the Red Sox as the team begins the second half of the 2021 season. Pitcher Tanner Houck is also getting promoted as the team starts a four-game set with the New York Yankees on Thursday.
That news comes from WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, who reported that Houck will join the team in New York on Thursday night.
This will be the second big-league stint for Houck this season. Boston's first-round pick in 2017, the 25-year-old righty was on the Red Sox opening day roster in place of the injured Eduardo Rodriguez.
Houck made two starts for Boston earlier this season, posting a 4.35 ERA over 10.1 innings. He also made an appearance out of the bullpen, allowing a hit and a run while striking out two in an inning’s work against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 3-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 1.098 WHIP dating back to his major league debut last season. He owns a 2.05 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 26.2 innings as a starter in Boston.
Houck was 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Worcester this season.
It’s unclear whether Houck will be a starter or a reliever in this go-around with the Sox, since no corresponding move has been announced for his promotion. But the young righty will give manager Alex Cora another electric arm to work with as Boston looks to hang on to its lead in the AL East.