BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are looking to add “a few good horses” to the force. The agency said Thursday it is seeking horses for mounted police week.
State Police said they’d prefer donations but would also consider horses for sale.
“If you or someone you know is looking to place a horse in a great working environment, please consider the State Police Mounted Unit,” police said.
WANTED… A few good horses. pic.twitter.com/06FrQMXt1a
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
Any horses must be sound, aged 5 to 16 years old with a height of 16 HH minimum. Gelding horses are preferred in bay or black color. Police would need a 60-day trial period with the horse.
Submissions can be emailed with the horse’s information and a photo to MSPMountedUnit@pol.state.ma.us.