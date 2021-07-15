BOSTON (CBS) — Marijuana home delivery service has now launched in Boston.
Cannabis E-commerce site Lantern says it is the first company to deliver recreational pot in the city. It’s partnering with Taunton-based cannabis brand “Freshly Baked” and courier service “We Can Deliver” to bring pot products right to the homes of consumers.READ MORE: CVS Pulls 2 Aloe Vera Products Following Recall Of Sunscreens Containing Benzene
Lantern, a sister company of Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly, started laster year providing marijuana to medical patients.READ MORE: New COVID Antibody Treatment Center Opens At UMass Memorial
The company says it offers flexible delivery times and same-day delivery on most products.MORE NEWS: Man In Custody After Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Neighbor, Standoff With SWAT Team In Dorchester