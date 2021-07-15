BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are calling up Jarren Duran, with one of the team’s top prospects set to make his debut at some point over the next four days against the New York Yankees. Duran has certainly earned his call up with some stellar play at the Triple-A level, and his promotion will bring even more excitement to the first-place Red Sox.

It’s unclear how Alex Cora will use his newest player, but expect to see Duran starting in center field at some point over the next few days. He could also help Boston jump-start its offense out of the leadoff spot, with Enrique Hernandez potentially moving to second base and somewhere lower in the order.

As the hype continues to build for one of Boston’s top prospects, here’s all you need to know about budding star Jarren Duran.

– Duran, 24, stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 212 pounds. He hits lefty and throws righty.

– He attended Cypress High School in Cypress, California, and then played baseball at California State University, Long Beach. Speed was the name of his game in college, as he legged out 26 doubles, scored 126 runs and stole 49 bases over his three seasons. But his lack of power — he hit just three homers — kept pro teams at bay when it came time for the MLB Draft.

– That worked to the benefit of the Red Sox, who drafted Duran in the seventh round in 2018. He was drafted as a second baseman, and did not transition to the outfield until 2019.

– Duran spent time in Massachusetts before he was drafted by Boston, playing in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Wareham Gatemen in 2017. In 34 games, Duran slashed. 281/.397/.368 with six doubles, a pair of triples, 19 runs scored and 10 RBIs.

– When he hit the Sox system, Duran tore through his three Single-A stops over a season-and-a -half. He split 2018 between Greenville and Lowell, slashing .357/.394/.516 between the two teams. He had 10 triples and 12 steals in his 37 games with the Spinners.

– He split his 2019 season between Single-A Salem and Double-A Portland, starting hot in Salem with 77 hits (including 13 doubles and three triples) in 50 games. He got off to a slow start for the Sea Dogs, and hit just .250 with 11 doubles and five triples over 82 games, but he did swipe 28 bases and was only caught eight times.

– Duran played in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game, going 1-for-2 at the plate and had the only stolen base of the game after entering in the sixth inning.

– There was no minor league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Duran impressed at the Red Sox’ alternate site in Pawtucket. It’s there that he showed off his newfound power, which has carried over to the Triple-A level this season.

– Duran played winter ball in Puerto Rico last December and January, and was named the MVP of the championship round after hitting .400 over seven games.

– This season for Worcester, Duran slashed .270/.365/.561 over 46 games, mashing 15 homers in his 219 plate appearances.

– Duran was outstanding in the US Olympic Qualifying Round last month, going 7-for-19 with a double, triple and tree RBIs. But he did not make the US Olympic baseball roster, because the Red Sox intended to call him up in the near future.

– When he ends up making his debut against the Yankees, Duran will join Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. as Sox prospects who got their first taste of Major League Baseball at Yankee Stadium.

– Should Duran stay with Boston the rest of the season, he’ll be under team control through 2027. He won’t be arbitration eligible until after the 2024 season.