BOSTON (CBS) — Jarren Duran won’t have to wait to make his MLB debut.

Duran is in the starting lineup on Thursday night vs. the Yankees in New York, batting seventh and starting in center field.

#RedSox manager Alex Cora says Duran will bat 7th b/c Kike Hernandez has done such a great job in the lead-off spot. Says Houck will work out of the bullpen in this series at NYY and will start Wednesday vs Toronto – #RedSox #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/deLFHRBSVx — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 15, 2021

The 24-year-old Duran has wowed the Red Sox with 15 home runs with Triple-A Worcester this year, leading to his call-up for Thursday’s game, Boston’s first game after the All-Star break.

“I don’t think words can put into perspective how excited I am to be a Red Sox today,” Duran said when speaking to the media prior to the game. “The first person I called was obviously my dad. I mean, the guy’s pushed me since I was little, and he got me into baseball, so it only felt right to call him first.”

Duran added: “I still don’t think it’s hit me yet. Everybody keeps telling me, ‘You seem a little too calm for being called up.’ I still feel like it hasn’t hit me yet — probably not until I see the Yankees across the way from us and then I’m going to be playing.”

Duran was able to get his mom, dad, girlfriend and some other family members to New York for the game tonight. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 15, 2021

A seventh-round pick from the 2018 draft, Duran has hit .270 with a .926 OPS in 46 games for the WooSox this season, his first at the Triple-A level. He said he’s looking to fit in with the Red Sox, who open the second half of their season with a 1.5-game lead over the Rays in the division, with an eight-game cushion over the Yankees.

“I’m just hoping not to get in the way of what these guys are doing,” Duran said. “Maybe I’ll be able to get on base for J.D. [Martinez] and some of the big guys but I’m just trying to keep it rolling. I mean, they’re killing it right now, so I’m just hoping to sneak in there and just be like a little boost of energy at moments when they need me.”

Update: Jarren Duran will have to wait after all. Thursday’s game has been postponed, after the Yankees had positive COVID-19 tests within their organization.