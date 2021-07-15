BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators say 32 armed robberies in greater Boston are all connected and they are asking for cell phone data to track down the people responsible.
According to court documents, 32 businesses were robbed between July 2020 and January 2021.
It all started with the Great Wok restaurant in Boston, which was targeted twice.
Cash was stolen during every robbery, the most being $5,200 from Stoney Brook Wine and Spirits.
Prosecutors say cell phone tower data will show which devices were in the area of all 32 robberies. They hope it will lead them to the people involved.