FOXBORO (CBS) – It was a deer that needed the help of Foxboro Police Officer Ryan McGrath on Wednesday.
Police were called to Ahern Middle School when someone noticed a deer had its head stuck in one of the school’s soccer nets. The deer was bleeding as it struggled to free itself.
McGrath responded and was able to free the deer’s neck from the net. He then comforted the deer with water before it headed back into the woods.
“We routinely respond to a wide variety of medical assistance calls,” the department said on its Facebook page. “One this afternoon was a rather unique encounter.”