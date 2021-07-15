CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — Down at the Charlestown Marina, you’ll find a floating bed and breakfast.Two of them, in fact.

“It’s another world here,” said Jon Dolence, co-owner with his partner Karen Maciejewski, of the Green Turtle I and Green Turtle II. Both boats were converted into bed and breakfasts.

Jon used to work as a boat captain, and it shows with the touches inside: central air conditioning, a full kitchen, electric toilets and two showers – all on the main “floor” of the boat.

On the Green Turtle II, you can then step up onto the deck for a drink and beautiful views of the sunset.

Down the dock a ways is the Green Turtle I, which Karen and Jon have designed to look more like a traditional hotel room.

It, too, has all the amenities one could desire, but the truth is this couple of 26 years is maybe the real charm of this place.

“Jon meets and greets everybody up at the pier, and by the time they get to me, they’re his friends,” Karen said with a laugh.

The couple calls this project their “labor of love,” and it is a near-constant job. The Green Turtle is often open even in the dead of winter. But they say it’s worth it.

“It’s wonderful because you travel vicariously through all the people who travel,” Jon said.

To learn more about the Green Turtle, you can visit their website: https://greenturtlebb.com/