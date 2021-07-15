HINGHAM (CBS) — A driver slammed into a historic home on North Street in Hingham on Thursday morning after saying she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road. The home that was hit was first built in 1650, according to the city’s assessor database.
Hingham Police say the driver, a 19-year-old woman, and the people inside the house were not injured.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a car that had driven into the home.
A portion of North Street was closed to traffic for a couple hours, but reopened around 10 a.m. The driver told police she tried to avoid hitting a squirrel but drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk and into the front of the house.
The siding of the house was destroyed.
The car was later removed from the house, and the driver was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.
The Hingham Fire Department and the Hingham Building Inspector both responded to the scene.