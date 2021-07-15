BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for a man they suspect of taking money from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The man allegedly emptied a purple dinosaur used to collect donations for the Jimmy Fund, which sits in the Binney Street facility. Police said the man emptied the dinosaur of bills and then fled on foot to a waiting gray sedan on July 5 and 9.READ MORE: Recent Rains Have Been Too Much Of A Good Thing For Local Farmers
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, about 5’9”-5’10”, 180-190 pounds, with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye patterned shirt, gray shorts and white Croc shoes. He also had a black-hooded sweatshirt hanging on his shoulders with the word “IMMORTA” written on the sleeve.READ MORE: Wilmington Crash Closes I-93 And Leaves Woman, 3-Year-Old Injured
The Jimmy Fund raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s cancer research for children and adults and patient care.MORE NEWS: Cyanobacteria Shuts Down Lake Massapoag In Sharon
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.