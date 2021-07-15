Cam Newton Continues To Call Mac Jones 'Right Pick' For Patriots, But He's Ready To 'Uphold My End Of The Bargain' In 2021

Tom Brady Still Ranks As A Top Three QB In NFL; Cam Newton Nowhere To Be FoundTom Brady is entering 2021 with some lofty expectations from outside observers. Cam Newton ... is not.

Roche: Red Sox Calling Up Tanner Houck To Start Second Half Of SeasonJarren Duran isn't the only prospect being called up by the Red Sox for the start of the season half.

Here's A Great Behind-The-Scenes Story Of Julian Edelman With PatriotsJoe Judge shared a simple story of what Julian Edelman did upon returning from his four-game suspension in 2018, a story which helps add some depth and understanding to what the Patriots' culture is really like.

Everything You Need To Know About Red Sox Prospect Jarren DuranJarren Duran will make his MLB debut for the Red Sox at some point over the next four nights. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting Boston prospect.