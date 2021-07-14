CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — TSA officers at Logan Airport encountered something unexpected on Wednesday during a security screening: a glass replica rifle.

State Police responded and let the California resident check it.

Dan Velez, TSA Media Spokesperson for New England, shared a picture of the rifle on Twitter.

TSA says replica firearms are only allowed to travel in checked bags.

