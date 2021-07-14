BOSTON (CBS) — TSA officers at Logan Airport encountered something unexpected on Wednesday during a security screening: a glass replica rifle.
State Police responded and let the California resident check it.
Dan Velez, TSA Media Spokesperson for New England, shared a picture of the rifle on Twitter.
Ever seen a glass replica firearm? Our @TSA officers @BostonLogan did when they detected this bad boy during security screening. @MassStatePolice responded and allowed the CA resident to check the item. Replica firearms can only travel in your checked bag. #nowyouknow pic.twitter.com/bNNzgIk2MG
TSA says replica firearms are only allowed to travel in checked bags.