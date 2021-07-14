NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) — A man facing a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime for allegedly wandering around a Northbridge home with children inside is due in court Wednesday. Esteban De Jesus Fonfrias-Soto, of Worcester, told police he thought he was meeting a woman whom he’d met on Snapchat.
The 26-year-old was seen on a security camera walking around the house Sunday afternoon while the family was there, according to authorities.READ MORE: Newton Police Investigating String Of Break-Ins Possibly Targeting Asian Residents
“He was standing outside my 1-year-old’s bedroom,” homeowner Tarah Schweitzer said.
The family had been home at the time – in and out of the house with company. Their young children saw the suspect but assumed he was another guest. Now the couple is sort of relieved, but eager for the full story.READ MORE: Driver Charged With Aggravated DWI After Crash Into Salem, NH Home That Nearly Killed 5-Year-Old Girl
“If it’s random, that’s terrifying for everybody. If it’s targeted that’s terrifying for us,” Schweitzer said.
Fonfrias-Soto told investigators he believed he was meeting a woman with whom he’d connected on Snapchat. He claimed that after about 15 minutes, he realized he was being “scammed” and took off – apparently empty handed.
The family told WBZ-TV they feel some sense of relief, but they’re still struggling with a lot of questions and scenarios.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers To Discuss 'Nero's Law', Legislation Aimed At Protecting Injured K-9s
“We know why he was here,” Schweitzer said. “But why was it this address and who sent him?”