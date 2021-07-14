BOSTON (CBS) — It’s time to send the stars of the New England Revolution to the MLS All-Star Game. Voting for the All-Star roster opened Wednesday, and the Revolution have a number of candidates for the 26-man squad.
Carles Gil and Matt Turner are shoo-ins for the exhibition; Gil being MLS' best playmaker and Turner at the top of the league's goalkeepers. But they could use every fan vote they can get, so head over to MLSSoccer.com and vote early and often.
There's also an argument for Gustavo Bou (team-high six goals), Adam Buksa (five goals) and Tajon Buchanan (three goals, three assists) to earn All-Star nods. New England fans can help their chances by getting their votes in before the ballots close on July 21.
Voting by fans, media and players will determine 12 of the 26 players on the roster, with 12 more decided by coach Bob Bradley and two others picked by MLS commissioner Don Garber, MLS announced Wednesday.
For the first time ever, players can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star. The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall.
The final roster will be announced in a few weeks, with the squad taking on the Liga MX All-Stars in Los Angeles on August 25.