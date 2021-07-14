It's Time To Vote For Your Favorite Revolution Players In MLS All-Star VotingVoting for the All-Star roster opened Wednesday, and the Revolution have a number of candidates for the 26-man squad.

It Sounds Like The Aaron Rodgers Situation With Packers Is On The Verge Of Blowing UpIt seems like the NFL world may indeed get turned on its head for a second straight year, with another all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers seemingly having no plans to return to Green Bay.

Bruins Defenseman Kevan Miller Announces Retirement From NHLKevan Miller took a long and painful road back to the NHL last season. But now, he's hanging up his skates.

Schefter: N'Keal Harry's Public Trade Request Was Not 'The Wisest Move'Adam Schefter believes that N'Keal Harry took the wrong route with approaching the Patriots for a trade.

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels' Workout On FridayThe Red Sox will be among the teams taking a look at 37-year-old lefty Cole Hamels, who is hosting a workout in Texas on Friday.