BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 208 new confirmed COVID cases and one additional death in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 665,296. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,648.
There were 31,813 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.72%.
There are 102 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 37 patients currently in intensive care.