BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
That comes according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. Hamels, 37, is trying to show teams that he still has something left in the tank after a shoulder injury limited him to just 3.1 innings for the Atlanta Braves last season.
Hamels is a four-time All-Star and was the World Series MVP in 2008 when the Philadelphia Phillies won it all. He went 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA over his 10 years as the ace in Philly. He moved on to the Texas Rangers in 2015 and spent a season-and-a-half with the Cubs before signing with the Braves ahead of last season.
For his career, Hamels 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.183 WHIP. He also owns a 7-6 record in the postseason.
While he hasn't been an ace for a while now, Hamels still put up impressive numbers for the Cubs in 2018 and 2019, with a 3.30 ERA and 1.289 WHIP over 36 starts. And though the Red Sox are set to get Chris Sale back from Tommy John surgery sometime in the second half of the season, there is no such thing as too much starting pitching, especially with the starting rotation so inconsistent during the first half of the season.
In addition to Boston, the L.A. Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Phillies are also set to attend Hamels’ workout on Friday.