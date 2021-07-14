SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Canobie Lake Park is struggling to hire workers since it reopened for the summer of 2021. The Salem, New Hampshire amusement park hasn’t had the staffing levels needed to operate seven days a week, staying closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for now.
"We began our season in late May knowing our operating dates and hours would be dependent on our employment base. As the level of applicants improved, we have been able to increase operating dates to 5 days per week and extended our hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 10pm," the park said in a statement Wednesday. "Although new hire applications are currently down 25-30% from pre-pandemic levels, we are currently holding strong with approximately 1,000 Team Members."
Canobie said its problem is not unique, and other entertainment facilities in the country are having trouble with a staffing shortage affecting the hospitality industry. Management has had to get "more creative" to attract new hires by bumping up starting wages, offering weekday season passes to employees, hosting after hours parties and holding a drawing for a free trip.
The park says it is enough staff to maintain its current summer schedule, but will be looking to fill more positions in late August as college students go back to school.
Anyone interested in working at the park can fill out an application at Canobie.com