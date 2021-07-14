BOSTON (CBS) — Kevan Miller took a long and painful road back to the NHL last season. But now, he’s hanging up his skates.

Miller announced on Instagram on Wednesday that his hockey playing career is over.

“Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t,” Miller wrote. “My overall health and my family are now the priority. This was not an easy decision to make but it’s time to hang up my skates.”

The 33-year-old California native played collegiately at the University of Vermont before signing with the Bruins organization in 2011. The Bruins were the only professional organization he ever played for, with the defenseman playing 154 AHL games with Providence and 352 games with the Boston Bruins. He also played in 33 NHL playoff games and 20 AHL playoff games.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to wear the spoked B, it was an honor to put that jersey on each night,” Miller wrote.

Miller suffered a fractured kneecap during the 2018-19 season. He tried to return to the team during the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, but suffered a setback. He ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season, and his career appeared to be in jeopardy after undergoing four surgeries on his leg. But he worked to return for the 2021 season, during which he played in 28 games and was the Bruins’ nominee for the Masterton Trophy. He suffered a concussion during the first round of the playoffs against Washington and did not return to the ice.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the world, it’s been an honor and something I’ll forever cherish,” Miller said. “That aside I think I’ve taken for granted how lucky I am to come across a group of guys, from college to pro, that have been like brothers to me. I will miss the small things. The pregame rituals, the group chats, post-practice shenanigans, thank you to all of my teammates past and present.”

Miller ended his message with three words: “Forever a Bruin.”