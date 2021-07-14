BOSTON (CBS) — A major offseason to-do item for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been checked off already.
The team and defenseman Brandon Carlo have agreed to a six-year contract, with an annual cap hit of $4.1 million. The Bruins announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, an hour after Joe McDonald of The Worcester Telegram & Gazette first reported the deal.
Brando is back in Black & Gold!
The #NHLBruins have signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a 6-year extension with a $4.1 million annual cap hit
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 14, 2021
“The Bruins are very pleased to have extended Brandon on a long-term deal,” Sweeney said in the announcement. “Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenseman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice.”
The 24-year-old Carlo was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played in all 82 games in 2016-17, his first year in the NHL, scoring six goals with 10 assists. He tallied a career-high 15 assists from the blue line in 67 games in the 2019-20 season. He was limited to just 27 games in 2021, first missing time after suffering a concussion on a dirty hit from Tom Wilson, then exiting the lineup not long after his return with a different injury. He suffered another concussion during the postseason.
Carlo entered the offseason as a restricted free agency.