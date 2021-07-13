BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will be well represented at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Colorado, sending five players to the Midsummer Classic. All five have certainly earned their spot among the MLB’s best and brightest stars.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were both voted American League starters after their scorching start to the 2021 season, and are the first Boston shortstop and third baseman combo to start the game. J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes also made the AL team, rounding out an impressive quintet that will be representing Boston on Tuesday night.

The Sox wrapped up the first half of the season on a bit of a slide, but sit at 55-36 and in first place in the AL East. The play of their five All-Stars has a lot to do with Boston sitting atop the division. Here’s a quick look at how the team’s five All-Stars earned their spot on the AL roster.

Xander Bogaerts

X is Boston’s de facto leader of the clubhouse, and he leads the Red Sox with a .321 average, 103 hits and 27 doubles. Those 27 doubles are good for second overall in all of baseball, behind the 29 two-baggers by Nick Castellanos of the Reds.

This is Bogaerts’ third All-Star nod and the second time he’ll be the starting shortstop for the American League. He also started the game in 2016.

Once he is done with his midsummer fun, we’ll be hearing Bogaerts’ name in the MVP conversation for the rest of the season.

Rafael Devers

Boston has another MVP candidate in Devers, who is set to make his first All-Star appearance as the AL’s starting third baseman. This should be the first of many All-Star appearances for the 24-year-old.

He leads the team with 22 dingers, 72 RBIs, and a .564 slugging percentage. That home run total is tied for the fifth-most in the American League, but Devers didn’t participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Manager Alex Cora revealed last week that Devers declined MLB’s invite because he doesn’t think he’s a home run hitter in batting practice.

Fair enough. There was no need for Devers to change his swing and risk being out of sync when the second half begins Thursday night against the Yankees. He hit some absolute bombs during the first half, and it’s better to see them when they count.

J.D. Martinez

Martinez is near the top of pretty much all offensive categories for the Red Sox, and leads the team with 60 runs scored. He’s second in homers (18), RBIs (62) and hits (97), and his 23 doubles are good for third on the team.

After a disappointing 2020 campaign, Martinez has had a huge bounce back season in 2021. It’s earned him his third All-Star nod in four seasons with the Red Sox, and the fourth of his career.

Nathan Eovaldi

Boston’s starting pitching has been suspect to start the season, and that is being somewhat generous. But Eovaldi has been the best and steadiest of the bunch, leading the staff with nine wins and a 3.66 ERA. He has seven quality starts under his belt this season, and has fanned 99 batters over 103.1 innings pitched.

This is Eovaldi’s first All-Star selection of his career, and the righty is making the most of it by bringing the family along with him to the Mile High City.

Eovaldi fam off to their first All-Star Game. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/F8dYCdc0IO — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2021

Matt Barnes

Barnes is a first-time All-Star after slamming the door shut on 19 Red Sox wins in the first half. He’s second in the AL in saves, behind only Liam Hendricks of the Chicago White Sox, who has 23 on the season. Barnes has been electric for most of the first half, sporting a 0.89 WHIP to go with 63 strikeouts in 38 innings.

He’s also brought a new two-year extension with him to Colorado, which he signed with the Red Sox on Sunday.