Banning Shifts, Ending 7-Inning Double-Headers And Extra-Inning Runners: Rob Manfred Weighs MLB Rule ChangesBanning or limiting defensive shifts would be an effort to restore Major League Baseball to how it was played before offense was suffocated by analytics, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run DerbyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.

Marcelo Mayer Wants To Become A Face Of Baseball, But Winning World Series With Red Sox Is His Primary GoalMarcelo Mayer has some big goals as a major leaguer, but winning it all with the Red Sox is at the top of his list.

Tom Brady Roasts Edelman, Welker, Amendola In Video From MontanaWhile Tom Brady respects Troy Brown far too much to roast him on Twitter, he feels no such reverence for his other pals.

Cassius Marsh Says Patriots 'Treat Players Like Crap,' Bill Belichick Holds Boring Team MeetingsCassius Marsh just wanted to eat some lunch.