NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – The man who allegedly entered a Northbridge home while children were inside has been arrested.
Police say 26-year-old Esteban De Jesus Fonfrias-Soto of Worcester turned himself in Tuesday after a two-day investigation.
Fonfrias-Soto told police he thought he was meeting a woman that he met on the social media app Snapchat. He said after about 15 minutes, he realized he was being "scammed" and left the home.
The man was captured on a Ring security camera. The homeowners were in the backyard at the time.
He was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony. Fonfrias-Soto is expected to be in court on Wednesday.