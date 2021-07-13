BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 191 new confirmed COVID cases and zero additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 665,088. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,647.
There were 22,389 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.62%.
There are 96 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday.
There are also 35 patients currently in intensive care.