CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News, Jon Voight

BOSTON (CBS) — Award-winning actor Jon Voight took time to snap some photos with firefighters while filming in Boston Monday.

The Boston Fire Department shared a picture of the 82-year-old “Ray Donovan” star in South Boston.

“It was great to see actor Jon Voight hanging out with members of Engine 2 and Ladder 19 while he was filming at the Firehouse in South Boston,” the department tweeted.

Voight is filming scenes for the new “Ray Donovan” movie that’s coming to Showtime. The series ran for seven seasons on Showtime, and a movie to wrap up the story was announced earlier this year, with Liev Schreiber is reprising his titular role.

CBSBoston.com Staff