BOSTON (CBS) — Jon Santiago has become the first candidate to drop out of Boston’s mayoral race. The state representative made the announcement via video Tuesday morning.
"It's been an honor to join this historic field of candidates. I am deeply proud of the race I've run, the relationships made, and the impact our campaign has had. But the people of Boston have made it clear and I look forward to supporting the first elected woman of color to lead Boston," Santiago said during the video.
I’m as optimistic as ever for Boston and couldn’t be more proud of the campaign we ran. Grateful for the friendships made and the opportunity to lift up so many important issues.
Thank you, Boston. pic.twitter.com/mIDwI8dVYvREAD MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your First Monthly Check Coming?
— Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) July 13, 2021
Santiago is also an emergency care doctor at Boston Medical Center and a captain in the Army reserves.
Michelle Wu, Kim Janey, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and John Barros are still in the race.