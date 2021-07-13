HUBBARDSTON (CBS) — The Ron Burton Training Village had some special visitors on Tuesday. Members of the New England Revolution paid a visit to the camp, relaying their own message of encouragement to campers.

Teal Bunbury, Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones and Edward Kizza all addressed the campers, sharing their life stories of how they reached Major League Soccer. They all relayed words of encouragement along the way, and some gratitude for the star welcome they received from the campers.

“This has been awesome to see. It’s our first time out here and it’s been a pleasure,” said Bunbury, applauding the campers for their seven-mile run earlier Tuesday morning.

For Revs players, giving back and making a difference in the community is second nature.

“This is what really matters. It’s great being in first place and doing well, but to come out here and experience all these great kids and young men that are just trying to improve their lives, get better and build character, I think it’s amazing that we get to come out here and talk to them,” Bunbury told WBZ-TV.

Buksa shared his story about coming to the U.S. from Poland roughly two years ago, and Kissa shared stories from growing up in Uganda. Jones had plenty to say about his busy childhood, which saw him stay active throughout the year with soccer, football, track and field, baseball and even bowling.

After addressing the group, the players led some drills to help campers with their footwork — though many didn’t need much assistance. The Revs also signed autographs and chatted with campers.

The Training Village is named after the late Ron Burton, the first-ever draft pick by the New England Patriots and father of WBZ-TV’s Steve and Paul Burton. The elder Burton had a vision to develop a place where young men would be surrounded by beauty while learning four key values: love, peace, patience and humility. The year-round training program is strategically designed to develop and strengthen young athletes so they are fully equipped to overcome challenges and excel in life.