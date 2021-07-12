BOSTON (CBS) – The rainy start to July continued on Monday. Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Ashby: 2.16 inches
Acton: 1.86
Westfield: 1.85
Westminster: 1.79
Peabody: 1.78
Haverhill: 1.73
Chelmsford: 1.68
Wayland: 1.68
Lynn: 1.65
Woburn: 1.61
East Taunton: 1.57
Newburyport: 1.50
Pembroke: 1.49
Lowell: 1.49
Lakeville: 1.49
Lexington: 1.47
Beverly: 1.46
Melrose: 1.45
Boxborough: 1.45
Tewksbury: 1.42
Duxbury: 1.40
Marshfield: 1.39
Taunton: 1.39
North Weymouth: 1.37
West Newbury: 1.35
North Chelmsford: 1.35
Fitchburg: 1.31
Provincetown: 1.24
Boston: 1.21