Former Patriot Jake Bequette Running For Office In ArkansasFormer Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette is running for office in Arkansas.

What Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Draft Pick Marcelo MayerBy all accounts, the Red Sox got an absolute steal in the 2021 MLB Draft when top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer fell to the team at No. 4.

Boston College Star, Lexington Native Sal Frelick Drafted By Brewers With 15th Overall PickSal Frelick didn't have to wait long to hear his named called during the 2021 MLB Draft.

Red Sox Take Shortstop Marcelo Mayer With 4th Overall Pick In 2021 MLB DraftThe Red Sox landed one of the best shortstops available in the 2021 MLB Draft, taking Marcelo Mayer out of Eastlake High with the fourth overall pick on Sunday night.

Ronald Torreyes Homers, Philly Bullpen Shines In 5-4 Win Over Red SoxThe Red Sox lost their second straight at Fenway Park.