BOSTON (CBS) — Sal Frelick didn’t have to wait long to hear his named called during the 2021 MLB Draft. The Lexington native and star outfielder at Boston College was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall pick on Sunday night.

Frelick was surrounded by family and friends when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called his name. He found out that he was becoming a Brewer roughly 30 seconds before Manfred made the announcement on TV.

Frelick, who became the second highest draft pick in Boston College history, had a tough time putting the moment into words after Milwaukee made its pick.

“It was everything I expected. Still kind of in slow motion right now,” Frelick told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche shortly after he was drafted. “It’s a dream come true and to have all my friends and family experience with me — it’s unbelievable.”

Frelick was a star outfielder for the Eagles, hitting .345 with 139 hits, 27 doubles, 12 homers and 97 runs scored over three years at Boston College. He hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS as a junior, earning All-ACC First Team honors. He also took home ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Now he’s focused on doing everything he can to accomplish his dream of playing in the big leagues.

“It’s just a little step in the journey and the goal is so far away,” he said of becoming a major leaguer. “But to get here is really amazing.”