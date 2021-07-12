WEATHER ALERT:Rain Continues, Flash Flood Watch For Monday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Rhode Island is banning people from releasing a large number of balloons outside in a move aimed at protecting wildlife.

Under the new rules, people cannot intentionally release more than nine helium balloons.

Supporters say the balloons pose a serious threat to birds and marine life that ingest them or become entangled.

Violators will face a $100 fine.

The new rule takes effect in November.

