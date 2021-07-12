Red Sox Take Shortstop Marcelo Mayer With 4th Overall Pick In 2021 MLB DraftThe Red Sox landed one of the best shortstops available in the 2021 MLB Draft, taking Marcelo Mayer out of Eastlake High with the fourth overall pick on Sunday night.

Ronald Torreyes Homers, Philly Bullpen Shines In 5-4 Win Over Red SoxThe Red Sox lost their second straight at Fenway Park.

Red Sox Sign All-Star Closer Matt Barnes To 2-Year ExtensionThe Red Sox and closer Matt Barnes have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

Red Sox Set To Use No. 4 Overall Pick In Sunday Night's MLB DraftThe Red Sox will draft No. 4 overall Sunday night when the MLB Draft gets underway.

Tom Brady Brings Home Top Hardware At ESPYsTom Brady continues to take home the hardware, even in the offseason.