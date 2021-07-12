BOSTON (CBS) — Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will start for the American League in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star game, and now we know when the Red Sox sluggers will hit in the Midsummer Classic.

American League manager Kevin Cash revealed his batting order on Monday, with Bogaerts hitting third for the AL and Rafael Devers hitting out of the five-hole.

Bogaerts has only batted third in seven games for Boston this season, hitting .280 with just one extra base hit in 32 plate appearances. He has spent the majority of the season batting cleanup for the Red Sox, slashing .324/.383/.564 in that spot.

Devers has done most of his damage for Boston hitting fifth, clubbing 18 of his 22 homers in that spot while slashing .285/.349/.582.

Now the Boston duo will see what they can do against National League starter Max Scherzer on Tuesday night.

The big story from Monday’s lineup announcement was that Angels star Shohei Ohtani will both lead off as the AL’s DH and start the game on the mound, the first player to serve as both a position player and a pitcher in the event’s history. Los Angeles’ double threat was voted the AL’s starting DH by fans and was voted as one of the squad’s seven pitchers by his peers.

Major League Baseball has also tinkered with the designated hitter rule for the first time ever, which will allow Ohtani to remain at DH even after he exits on the mound.

Here’s the full AL lineup for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game:

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

4. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

5. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

6. Marcus Semien, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays

7. Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

8. Teoscar Hernández, LF, Toronto Blue Jays

9. Cedric Mullins, CF, Baltimore Orioles

Here is the NL lineup that Ohtani will face:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

2. Max Muncy, DH, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

5. Nick Castellanos, RF, Cincinnati Reds

6. Jesse Winker, LF, Cincinnati Reds

7. J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies

8. Bryan Reynolds, CF, Pittsburgh Pirates

9. Adam Frazier, 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates

In addition to Bogaerts and Devers, the Red Sox will be represented by DH J.D. Martinez and pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes at Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado.