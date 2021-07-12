NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered a Northbridge home Sunday afternoon while a family was at home and a 1-year-old was asleep inside.
A resident posted surveillance footage showing the man entering the house.
The homeowner said five adults and one child were in the backyard while two children were inside and the baby was asleep.
According to the person who posted the video, the man “was snooping around” the house for 16 minutes.
The man was wearing camouflage colored crocs with charms on them such as hot sauce, pizza, and meatballs.
Northbridge Police asked anyone who recognizes the man to call (508) 234-6211.