BOSTON (CBS) — An East Boston attempted kidnapping suspect appeared before a judge Monday morning. Korey David is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.
Police said David, 21, is accused of grabbing a woman while she was walking to work in the area of Bremen and Porter streets early on July 7. He allegedly asked the woman for directions to the Maverick Square MBTA station, and then "grabbed her by the waist and made a threatening statement."
She was able to break away but he kept following her and allegedly grabbed her again to stop her from calling 911 on her phone. Police said David only ran off when another man nearby noticed the incident.
The woman gave a detailed description of the suspect and police noticed on surveillance video that he appeared to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor.
Police identified David, an East Boston man, and arrested him on Friday evening. He was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery.