LYNN (CBS) — This week is starting off with more rain. Flooding roads, like Alley Street in Lynn, were impassable.
July has been a very wet month and it's making things stressful for homeowners in flood-prone areas.
Folks who live on and around Mountain Terrace in Peabody are still cleaning up from last week’s rain.
"I've got fans everywhere and bleach," said Doug MacDougal.
“The sump-pumps are still going and then this morning of course it started raining again and the water is still just wet,” said Heather Morgan.
Paul Davis Restoration in southern New Hampshire was busy helping people get water out of their basements. They expect the trend to continue.
“It’s going to hit a point where it doesn’t have anywhere to go and I’m anticipating that a lot more basement claims are going to start coming in,” said Amanda Therriault of Paul Davis Restoration.