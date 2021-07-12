BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to climb above $3 per gallon. AAA says the average price is up 2 cents from last week to $3.02.
That’s still 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.14.READ MORE: Provincetown Monitoring Reports Of Breakthrough COVID Infections; 'Inevitable That Cases Will Continue To Pop Up'
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” said AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire in a statement. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?
Gas prices in the state have risen 8 cents from a month ago.MORE NEWS: Who Got The Most Rain On July 12, 2021 In Massachusetts?