By CBSBoston.com Staff
EVERETT (CBS) – Officers shut down an Everett neighborhood overnight for what they say started as a barricaded and armed suspect call. Police said a suspect was shot during the incident, though it remains unclear by who.

It happened early Monday on Bucknam Street.

Police investigate an incident in Everett. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators were mainly focused on one home in the area.

Evidence markers were scattered in the street, one which appeared to be a small dagger or sword.

A weapon outside an Everett home. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police were also on scene. They said the suspect, a man, was shot during the incident but it is not clear if it was self-inflicted or by Everett Police.

No further information is currently available.

