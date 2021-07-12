EVERETT (CBS) – Officers shut down an Everett neighborhood overnight for what they say started as a barricaded and armed suspect call. Police said a suspect was shot during the incident, though it remains unclear by who.
It happened early Monday on Bucknam Street.
Investigators were mainly focused on one home in the area.
Evidence markers were scattered in the street, one which appeared to be a small dagger or sword.
Massachusetts State Police were also on scene. They said the suspect, a man, was shot during the incident but it is not clear if it was self-inflicted or by Everett Police.
No further information is currently available.