CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who died and another who was injured after their small plane crashed in New Hampshire.
The plane crashed Saturday in Charlestown. Police identified the man who died as Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vermont.READ MORE: Provincetown Monitoring Reports Of Breakthrough COVID Infections; 'Inevitable That Cases Will Continue To Pop Up'
The second man, who was brought to a hospital, was identified as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine.READ MORE: Police Shoot Sword-Wielding Suspect At Everett Apartment
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The two men were the plane’s only occupants.MORE NEWS: ATV Driver Hurt After Jericho Mountain Park Crash
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)